[Pictures] Sachin Tendulkar, 2023 World Cup ambassador, escorts trophy onto the podium ahead of ENG vs NZ opener

Sachin Tendulkar, ICC's World Cup 2023 ambassador, escorted the trophy onto the podium ahead of the opening game between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5.

The legend placed the trophy on the podium ahead of the national anthems before the marquee ICC tournament kicked off between the defending champions and runners-up in style.

In multiple pictures shared on social media, Tendulkar can be seen walking to the stadium with the trophy. Take a look below:

Sachin Tendulkar is the ICC's global ambassador for the 2023 World Cup.

For the uninitiated, Tendulkar holds the record for most runs in the tournament. The right-handed batter has amassed 2278 runs in 45 matches at an average of 56.95, including six tons and 15 half-centuries. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is placed second with 1743 runs in 46 games.

With six centuries, Tendulkar also has joint-most tons in the ICC event with Indian captain Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai-born cricketer, who also holds the record for most runs (34,357) in international cricket, won the 50-over title in 2011 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. He participated in six ODI World Cups during his playing career.

New Zealand opts to bowl against England in 2023 World Cup opener

New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham won the toss and chose to bowl in the 2023 World Cup opener against England on Thursday. The Blackcaps rested Kane Williamson (as a precautionary measure), Tim Southee (injury), and Lockie Ferguson (niggle).

At the toss, Latham said:

"Unfortunately, Kane's not quite ready yet. Ferguson has got a bit of a niggle. Sodhi, Kane, Southee all miss out.”

England, on the other hand, were without the services of Ben Stokes (niggle), while David Willey, Reece Topley and Gus Atkinson also missed out on the playing XI. Captain Jos Buttler said:

"Ben's going to miss this game. Has a niggle with his hip. Guys missing out are Atkinson, Topley, Willey, and Stokes."

Playing XI:

New Zealand's XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt/wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

England XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt/wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

