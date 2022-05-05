"He might carry some grudges while coming out to bat" - Piyush Chawla on David Warner ahead of facing Sunrisers Hyderabad

Former India spinner Piyush Chawla has previewed Thursday's IPL 2022 clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chawla expects the Capitals' dashing opener David Warner to be fired up when he bats against his former franchise.

Sunrisers faced backlash for their treatment to Warner in IPL 2021. Due to his poor form, the left-hander lost his captaincy to Kane Williamson and was also dropped from the playing XI. Warner, who led the franchise to the title in 2016, watched a game in the UAE from his hotel room.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Chawla said he expects a mouth-watering contest, saying:

"It will be exciting because the way things panned out the last time, he might carry some grudges while coming out to bat."

The 35-year old has been one of the most consistent batters in IPL history. He won the Orange Cap thrice. He also lifted Sunrisers to the playoffs thrice as captain but was released ahead of this year's mega auction.

Chawla also shared his thoughts on Rishabh Pant's struggles against pacers, saying he needs to reinvent his batting style. The former KKR spinner opined that even though the keeper-batter prefers batting freely, he must take calculated risks. Chawla said:

"Look, the way he bats, he prefers batting freely. We saw in the last match that his strategy was clear - 'If it is in the slot, I'll hit it'. Pant did that, whether facing his second or third ball. However, he knows there was not much batting to come, and after Mitchell Marsh's departure, Pant slowed down. He is also aware that if he gets out, the match swings towards the opposition."

He continued:

"Hence, he has to take his time. We want the old Rishabh Pant, but with a new style. If it's in the slot, it has to be hit big. It's T20 cricket, and it's not possible to score runs unless the batters back themselves. Pant may want to avoid the shots he plays out of the blue."

The Capitals' captain is yet to score a half-century this edition, managing only 234 runs in nine innings at an average of 33.42. However, the left-hander has maintained a strike rate of 149.04.

"I feel Mustafizur has bowled well, and there's no need for lots of changes" - Piyush Chawla

Mustafizur Rahman. (Image Credits: Twitter)

When asked whether Anrich Nortje deserves to come in for Mustafizur Rahman, Chawla said that the latter has bowled well. The former leg-spinner also thinks that Khaleel Ahmed is unlikely to replace Shardul Thakur, who is a handy batter. Chawla added:

"Look, I feel Mustafizur has bowled well, and there's no need for lots of changes. It's not easy to come back from injury and perform, but Mustafizur is bowling well."

He continued:

"If Khaleel is fit, I don't see him coming for Shardul because the Capitals are showing faith in the latter also due to his batting. Hence, I feel he could take Chetan Sakariya's place; however, he hasn't done too badly either. But we have seen in the IPL what's best for the team combination has happened."

Contrary to expectations, the Capitals have been inconsistent this season. They have lost five of their nine games and need a string of wins to reach the playoffs.

