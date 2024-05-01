"Please stop spreading false information to get views" - Parthiv Patel calls out fan over false quotes regarding MI captaincy

Former India keeper-batter Parthiv Patel called out an X user for sharing false quotes under his name regarding Mumbai Indians' (MI) captaincy change in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

A fan shared a quote on the microblogging platform, claiming that Parthiv stated that Mumbai were the favorite to win the trophy this year, but are now almost on the verge of being knocked out, courtesy of Hardik Pandya taking over the captaincy reins from Rohit Sharma.

Responding to the post, Parthiv clarified that he hadn't made any such statement. He urged fans to avoid spreading fake news under his name to get traction on social media.

The cricketer-turned-commentator wrote:

"Fake quote. I haven’t even covered this game. The last one I did was on Sunday. And back on next week. So please stop spreading false information to get views and clicks."

Mumbai slumped to their seventh loss of the season as they suffered a four-wicket defeat to Lucknow at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 30.

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai registered 144/7 in 20 overs. Nehal Wadhera and Tim David were the top scorers, finishing with 46 and 45*, respectively. Lucknow chased down the target in 19.2 overs, thanks to Marcus Stoinis' 62-run knock.

"A lot of things to learn from this game" - Hardik Pandya on MI's 4-wicket loss to LSG

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya stated that the side failed to recover from a shaky start. He, however, lauded Nehal Wadhera for his impressive batting exploits and predicted a bright future for the youngster.

Pandya said:

"I think losing early wickets is tough to recover from and that's what we couldn't do it today. You still have to see the ball and hit. We just missed those balls and got out, that has been the kind of season we have had so far."

"I have always believed that you will be up and you'll be up, just that you got to give it your all. A lot of things to learn from this game. It has been fantastic. I think he (Wadhera) did last year as well, he couldn't get opportunities earlier but he will play a lot of IPL and India eventually." he added.

With just three wins from their first 10 games, Mumbai are languishing in ninth place in the points table. They next take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 3.

