"Pollard is born again" - Fans in awe as Romario Shepherd scores a 10 ball 39* run cameo during MI vs DC IPL 2024 clash 

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Romario Shepherd had a memorable debut for the franchise as he slammed an unbeaten 39 runs off just 10 deliveries to propel the team's total in the first innings against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede Stadium.

Shepherd walked out to bat following Hardik Pandya's dismissal in the 18th over as MI were eyeing to cross the 200-run mark. The all-rounder began his innings with a four, and had scored seven runs off four deliveries when he took the crease to face Anrich Nortje in the final over.

The South African speedster was bashed by Riyan Parag and MS Dhoni recently in the death overs, but the carnage elevated to a whole different level as Shepherd struck four sixes and two fours in the final over. The record 32 runs in the final over took MI's total to their third-highest total of 234/5 in 20 overs.

Twitter were quick to make the comparison with MI legend Kieron Pollard, as such impact knocks were his trademark during his career. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"If Tim David and Romario Shepherd played those 33 balls instead of Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians would've broken SRH's highest total record," one user presented an 'only if' case on Twitter

"Pollard is born again," another user wrote ,

"Romario Shepherd last over against nortje highlight," one user posted a funny video that was altogether different from thw carnage at the Wankhede

"Shepherd put the hammer down in that last over" - Tim David

Prior to Romario Shepherd's insane hitting in the final over, Tim David was in charge of pushing MI's total. The Australian remained unbeaten on 45 runs off 21 deliveries, as the West Indian took things over with his brisk and historic cameo.

Shepherd has played for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the past in the tournament, and was traded in by the Mumbai Indians (MI) during the off-season.

"One went out of the ground and everyone in the stands enjoyed that. Great effort today, we had to stand up after a tough start to the season. Shepherd put the hammer down in that last over. Off pace deliveries didn't feel like bouncing up high. Perfect finish (last over) and we have got some momentum I thought I was going to die when that ball came towards me (high full toss off Nortje that he managed to hit for six)," Tim David said during the mid-innings break.

DC will have to conjure a record chase to avoid their fourth defeat of the season. Their opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner are currently at the crease as they are up against MI's challenging new ball attack.