Prabhsimran Singh falls to a successful review after being adjudged not out in RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opening batter Prabhsimran Singh had to depart after a successful review by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18. The in-form player was looking in sublime touch, but had to depart for 21 runs off 10 deliveries during the afternoon encounter.

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh looked to resume things from where they left off prior to the IPL's brief suspension. The latter showcased intent in trademark fashion by unleashing a flurry of boundaries against the RR pacers in the powerplay.

Prabhsimran Singh had put immense pressure on young pacer Kwena Maphaka by scoring three boundaries in the third over. Tushar Deshpande bowled a stray delivery down the leg side to kickstart the next over, which the right-handed batter tried to flick it behind square.

However, Prabhsimran Singh missed contact with the ball as Sanju Samson collected the ball behind the stumps. Tushar Deshpande appealed instantly, believing that he heard a nick. But on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney remained unmoved.

The right-arm pacer managed to convince his skipper to take a review, and the ultra-edge showed a small spike when the ball was near the bat. Have a look at the dismissal right here.

The dismissal ends Prabhsimran's run of three successive fifties in IPL 2025. He had also crossed the fifty-run mark against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamshala, but the match was abandoned, and is about to be replayed.

PBKS rebuilding through Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera after Prabhsimran Singh's dismissal

The in-form PBKS batting unit crumbled in the powerplay against RR after being reduced to 34-3 in the fourth over after Prabhsimran Singh was dismissed. Prior to that, Deshpande had outfoxed Priyansh Arya with a slower delivery, while Maphaka struck to dismiss Mitchell Owen for a duck on his debut.

At the time of writing, PBKS are placed at 78-3 after eight overs. Iyer and Wadhera are negotiating spin from both ends, with Riyan Parag and Wanindu Hasaranga bowling in tandem.

