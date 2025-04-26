Prabhsimran Singh nails switch hit for a six off Sunil Narine en route 83 off 49 in KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh starred with the bat in his team’s IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 26. The right-handed batter smashed 83 runs off just 49 balls at a strike rate of 169.39 with the help of six maximums and as many boundaries. This was his second half-century this season, having hit 69 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

During his 83-run knock, Prabhsimran played a switch hit for a six off the legendary spinner Sunil Narine. The stunning shot came in the 11th over of PBKS’ innings. Narine bowled a tossed-up delivery at leg stump, and the batter turned around to wallop it over the deep extra cover for a stunning six. He nailed the switch hit to perfection for half a dozen.

Prabhsimran Singh, who was retained by Punjab for INR 4 crore ahead of the mega auction, has paid dividends, amassing 292 runs in nine innings this season.

Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya share a 120-run opening partnership against KKR in the IPL 2025 match

Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya shared a 120-run partnership against KKR to provide PBKS a stunning start in their IPL 2025 match. Arya struck 69 off 35 deliveries with the help of four sixes and eight boundaries.

However, Glenn Maxwell and Marco Jansen failed to make the most of the opening stand, departing for single digits. Meanwhile, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis chipped in with 25* (16) and 11* (6), respectively.

Vaibhav Arora starred with the ball for the Knight Riders, returning with figures of 2/34. Meanwhile, Andre Russell and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged one wicket apiece.

With just three wins in eight games, defending champions KKR must win the game to stay alive in the race to the playoffs. Meanwhile, Punjab will look to return to winning ways after losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last outing. They have five victories in eight games.

Follow the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More