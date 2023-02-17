Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna will miss the upcoming edition of the IPL, having suffered a stress fracture. The franchise confirmed it on their official website on Friday after the medical staff declared him unfit to play in the tournament.

A week ago, a BCCI official told PTI that the 26-year-old's comeback date remains uncertain, forcing him to miss the domestic season as well. The representative stated:

"Prasidh has a stress fracture and in case of this particular form of injury, you cannot put a date on a prospective comeback. Every player has a different body type and recovery process and time would be different. It could be anything between six months to one year. In case of Prasidh, he is still not fit enough to return to play and it is unfortunate that he missed the entire domestic season."

Krishna made his IPL debut in 2018 with the Kolkata Knight Riders and took seven wickets in 10 games that season. He spent three more seasons with the Knight Riders before moving on to the Royals. Krishna was their second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2022, plucking 19 wickets in 17 matches at 29.

Prasidh Krishna last played for India in August 2022

Prasidh Krishna in action in England. (Credits: Getty)

Prasidh Krishna's latest match in national colors came in August 2022 in a one-day international against Zimbabwe in Harare, where he finished with figures of 6.1-1-28-1. He is unavailable for the current Test series against Australia and is unlikely to feature in the ODI series following that.

The Karnataka-born bowler made his ODI debut in March 2021 against England, bagging figures of 8.1-1-54-4 to earn the Player of the Match award.

Prasidh Krishna @prasidh43

Every cricketer has the dream of representing their country. Grateful and humbled 🏽 A moment I will always remember and cherish.Every cricketer has the dream of representing their country. Grateful and humbled A moment I will always remember and cherish. Every cricketer has the dream of representing their country. Grateful and humbled 🙏🏽🇮🇳 https://t.co/1v9EDvF499

The Men in Blue have had plenty of injuries in the recent past, with Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah missing the ongoing Test series against Australia. The BCCI is also unlikely to thrust Bumrah into the 50-over games.

Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a back injury, has now returned for the second Test in Delhi after missing the first in Nagpur.

