"Pressure of matching last year's show will always be there" - RR captain Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson acknowledged that pressure will be on them to replicate last year's performances heading into IPL 2023. While the keeper-batter admitted that last year's showing was magnificent, he understands the need to continue the same this year.

The Royals entered the final for the first time last year since 2008. However, they succumbed to a seven-wicket loss in the decider as Gujarat Titans proved to be too good on the day. Batting first, the inaugural IPL champions managed only 130 on the board and the Titans chased it with seven wickets to spare.

Speaking during the launch of the franchise's new jersey, Samson reflected on his journey with the Royals, dating back to when he joined them as a teenager. The Kerala star said they have no choice but to come out and put themselves in the same position as last year.

"I joined Rajasthan Royals when I was just 18. Now I'm 28 and it's been a remarkable journey so far. The last ten years have been thoroughly exciting and challenging. This is my team and I always want to see RR doing well. Pressure of matching last year's show will always be there. It was a dream performance by the entire team to reach the summit clash in 2022. Having reached the final last year, people will be expecting us to dazzle yet again. We have no choice but to play well and match last year's feat if not doing better."

Jos Buttler, last year's Orange Cap winner, will once again be decisive to their chances. His partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top was crucial on their road to the finals. It will be interesting to see how they accommodate Joe Root in the line-up, having last played T20 cricket in August 2022.

"We are fortunate to have Sangakkara as our coach" - Sanju Samson

The 28-year-old highlighted Kumar Sangakkara's contribution to the side, stating that his experience has constantly helped them become a better side. Samson added:

"We are fortunate to have Sangakkara as our coach. He is a legendary player and having him in the dressing room and on the ground while practising is a big boost for us. With his vast experience, we are always in the process of improving ourselves. He is constantly thinking of different strategies for the benefit of the squad."

The Royals will open their campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2nd in Hyderabad.

