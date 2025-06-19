"Pressure mein batting toh hum se nahi hoti" - PBKS all-rounder's hilarious response to fan query post IPL 2025 [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Harpreet Brar dished out a hilarious response to a fan's query on the social media platform Snapchat. A fan asked the 29-year-old to give some tips on batting well under pressure.
Responding to the question, Brar cheekily suggested that he himself struggles to bat in pressure situations. The PBKS player chuckled before ending his Snapchat story following the reply.
Here's what Brar said:
"Pressure mein batting to hum se nahi hoti, aap ko kaise tips de de. (Even I can't bat under pressure, how do I give you tips.)"
It is worth mentioning that Brar is very active on Snapchat and has shown his sense of humor multiple times with his witty responses. He has also tried his hand at rap music.
During the recently concluded 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), the talented cricketer dropped a song, 'Alpha', on his YouTube channel. At the time of writing, the track has garnered over one lakh views and 13 thousand comments.
A look at Harpreet Brar's performance for PBKS in IPL 2025
Harpreet Brar continued to ply his trade for Punjab Kings (PBKS). While he was released by the side ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, the franchise re-signed him at ₹1.50 crore during the two-day event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
He did a decent job with the ball for his team. The left-arm spinner picked up 10 wickets across seven innings at an economy rate of 8.63. His best performance came against Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Brar was the Player of the Match in PBKS' 10-run win over RR at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, in the league stage. The crafty bowler conceded just 22 runs from his four overs and claimed the crucial wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Riyan Parag.
He was left out of the playing XI in the IPL 2025 playoffs as ace leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned after being on the sidelines for a few games due to a wrist injury.
Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab-based side finished as the runners-up of the season. They suffered a heartbreaking six-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
