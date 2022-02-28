"Privileged to be a part of Sri Lanka's 300th Test which is going to be Virat Kohli's 100th as well" - Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lanka Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne has opened up about his excitement for the upcoming two-match Test series against India. The first Test match, which begins on March 4th will be played in Mohali.

Coincidentally, the game, which will be Sri Lanka's 300th in the longest format, will also be former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's 100th Test match. With the Punjab Cricket Association announcing that the game will be played behind closed doors due to Covid-19, the 33-year-old Dimuth Karunaratne took to social media to express his thoughts.

Here is the Lankan captain's tweet:

Dimuth Karunarathna @IamDimuth as well.

Disappointed to note there will be no Indian fans permitted at Mohali.!Looking forward to Bangalore and the Indian Fans who Love Cricket 4 March,Very special day for SL Cricket our 300th Test Match.Happy & Privileged to be a part of it all.Heard it’s gonna be @imVkohli as well.Disappointed to note there will be no Indian fans permitted at Mohali.!Looking forward to Bangalore and the Indian Fans who Love Cricket 4 March,Very special day for SL Cricket our 300th Test Match.Happy & Privileged to be a part of it all.Heard it’s gonna be @imVkohli 💯as well.Disappointed to note there will be no Indian fans permitted at Mohali.!Looking forward to Bangalore and the Indian Fans who Love Cricket

Although the southpaw is excited about his nation and Virat Kohli's milestone game, he is upset with the fact that the five-day affair in Mohali will go on without the fans.

India whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series

Having won the third and final T20I fixture of the series at Dharamsala on Sunday, Team India completed yet another series whitewash. This was their third successive T20I series win under skipper Rohit Sharma.

Chasing 147 runs for victory, the Men in Blue got off to a shaky start having lost their captain Rohit Sharma in just the second over.

Once again, coming in at number three, Shreyas Iyer continued his phenomenal run with the willow, amassing his third half-century of the three-match series. The new Kolkata Knight Riders skipper remained not out on 73 off 45 balls, ensuring India chased down the target in just 16.5 overs at the loss of four wickets. He was adjudged player of the match and the series for his consistency throughout the three games.

Having lost the T20I series, the visitors, under skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, will be looking to provide a strong statement with their performances in the whites. Meanwhile, Team India's new full-time Test skipper Rohit Sharma, who has had a fantastic start to his T20I and ODI captaincy, will be looking to make a winning start to his Test captaincy as well.

Expect a cracker of a contest when the Dimuth Karunarate-led Sri Lankan side face Rohit Sharma's men in Mohali before the second and final fixture, which is all set to be played in front of a vociferous and passionate Bengaluru crowd.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava