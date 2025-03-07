"Professor Yuzi teaching superlatives 101!"- PBKS pays tribute to the highest IPL wicket-taker with an interesting reel ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) paid tribute to their leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal with an interesting reel ahead of IPL 2025. The 34-year-old cricketer recently joined the PBKS training camp and began preparing for the upcoming season.

Chahal represented Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the past three seasons before parting ways ahead of the mega auctions last December. Punjab Kings purchased him at the auction with a massive ₹18 crore bid to reinforce their spin department.

The Punjab franchise took to its official Instagram handle and shared a fun reel on Friday, which starred Yuzvendra Chahal in a professor role. He could be seen teaching a few students superlatives using characteristics of his PBKS teammates, Marco Jansen and Lockie Ferguson.

The reel ends with a tribute to Chahal for his achievement of being the highest wicket-taker in the league with 205 wickets from 160 games. The post was captioned:

"Professor Yuzi ➡️ Teaching Superlatives 101! 👌😂 #YuziChahal #jazbahaipunjabi"

You can watch the reel below:

PBKS will face Gujarat Titans in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 25

The Punjab Kings will commence their IPL 2025 campaign on March 25, with a match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. PBKS will aim for the trophy this season as they have a strong squad with some high-class international players like Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, and Marco Jansen.

Here is PBKS' complete schedule for IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST):

March 25: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 7.30pm

April 1: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7.30pm

April 5: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, 7.30pm

April 8: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in New Chandigarh, 7.30pm

April 12: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, 7.30pm

April 15: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in New Chandigarh, 7.30p.

April 18: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7.30pm

April 20: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in New Chandigarh, 3.30pm

April 26: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7.30pm

April 30: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 7.30pm

May 4: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamsala, 7.30pm

May 8: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, 7.30pm

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3.30pm

May 16: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, 7.30pm

