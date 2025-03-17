Punjab Kings announce Shreyas Iyer’s arrival at IPL 2025 with cool video [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) shared a clip on their social media on Monday, March 17, to announce the arrival of their captain Shreyas Iyer ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The 18th season of the highly anticipated tournament is set to begin on March 22.

The 30-year-old captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the title in the 2024 season but chose to part ways with the franchise ahead of the 2025 mega auction. During the auction, he was bought by Punjab Kings for a staggering INR 26.75 crore. In January, he was appointed as their captain for the 2025 edition.

With the 2025 season just days away, the Kings shared a clip on their official X account to announce their captain's arrival.

Fans can watch the video here:

Shreyas was also a key member of the Indian team that won the 2025 Champions Trophy, defeating New Zealand in the final on March 9 in Dubai. The Men in Blue secured a four-wicket victory to claim the title. Shreyas had an exceptional tournament, amassing 243 runs in five innings, including two half-centuries.

Punjab Kings' full schedule for IPL 2025

The Punjab Kings will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign on March 25, taking on Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here’s the full schedule for the Punjab Kings this season:

March 25: GT vs PBKS - 7:30 PM, Ahmedabad

April 1: LSG vs PBKS - 7:30 PM, Lucknow

April 5: PBKS vs RR - 7:30 PM, New Chandigarh

April 8: PBKS vs CSK - 7:30 PM, New Chandigarh

April 12: SRH vs PBKS - 7:30 PM, Hyderabad

April 15: PBKS vs KKR - 7:30 PM, New Chandigarh

April 18: RCB vs PBKS - 7:30 PM, Bengaluru

April 20: PBKS vs RCB - 3:30 PM, New Chandigarh

April 26: KKR vs PBKS - 7:30 PM, Kolkata

April 30: CSK vs PBKS - 7:30 PM, Chennai

May 4: PBKS vs LSG - 7:30 PM, Dharamsala

May 8: PBKS vs DC - 7:30 PM, Dharamsala

May 11: PBKS vs MI - 3:30 PM, Dharamsala

May 16: RR vs PBKS - 7:30 PM, Jaipur

Shreyas Iyer will look to lead by example and steer the Kings towards their first-ever IPL title.

