Punjab Kings fan gets to meet Preity Zinta in endearing moment during IPL 2025 [Watch]

A Punjab Kings (PBKS) fan was given an opportunity to meet Bollywood actress and franchise co-owner Preity Zinta during the IPL 2025 season. Punjab Kings posted a video of the lucky fan who got to meet Zinta on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

At the start of the video, the fan can be seen admiring her from the stands, and then gets an opportunity to meet her. Preity Zinta also hugged the fan in an endearing moment and the two were all smiles. Further, she also posed to click a selfie with the fan.

Preity Zinta, apart from being the co-owner, is an avid follower of the team. Over the years, she has been seen actively supporting the team from the stands during their IPL matches.

Punjab Kings aim to bounce back against KKR after loss to RCB in IPL 2025

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will aim to return to winning ways as they face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next match on Saturday, April 26. Notably, Punjab beat KKR by 16 runs in a thrilling contest in their earlier meeting this season, where they defended a low total of 111 runs to win the match.

Their previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) resulted in a loss. Batting first, Punjab could make only 157/6 from their 20 overs. RCB chased down the target comfortably in just 18.5 overs with seven wickets to spare in the end, completing an easy victory.

Punjab have had a decent campaign so far this season. They have managed to win five out of their eight matches with three defeats. With ten points, they have managed to stay in the top four of the table.

However, with the tournament getting intense and table getting tighter, they will want to string in a few wins on the trot to seal their qualification for the playoffs.

