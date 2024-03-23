Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of PBKS and DC’s last matches in IPL 2024

Punjab Kings will face Delhi Capitals in Match 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Saturday, March 23.

The two teams have locked horns 32 times in the cash-rich league. They have won 16 games apiece.

PBKS and DC had last locked horns in 2023 when the David Warner-led side beat Shikhar Dhawan and Co. by 15 runs at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals put up 213/2 in their allotted 20 overs. Rilee Rossouw starred with the bat, scoring 82 runs off 37 balls, including six maximums and as many boundaries. Prithvi Shaw, David Warner and Phil Salt chipped in with 54 (38), 46 (31) and 26 (14), respectively.

Sam Curran picked up two wickets for PBKS, returning with figures of 2/36 in his four overs.

In response, PBKS were restricted to 198/8. Liam Livingstone delivered with the bat, scoring 94 off 48 deliveries in an innings laced with nine sixes and five boundaries. Atharva Taide also smashed 55 off 42. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Jitesh Sharma departed for ducks.

Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje bagged two wickets apiece for DC, while Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel managed one each.

PBKS scorecard from their last IPL game

Punjab Kings lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last IPL game at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Asked to bat first, Punjab posted 187/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Sam Curran top scored with an unbeaten 49 off 31, hitting two sixes and four boundaries. Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan also chipped in with 44 (28) and 41 (23), respectively.

Navdeep Saini emerged as the pick of the RR bowlers, bagging three wickets. Trent Boult and Adam Zampa also picked up one wicket apiece.

In response, RR achieved the target with two balls to spare. Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat, scoring 50 (36) and 51 (30), respectively. Shimron Hetmyer also contributed 46 (28).

Kagiso Rabada picked up two wickets for PBKS, while Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, and Rahul Chahar scalped one each.

DC scorecard from their last IPL game

Delhi Capitals lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last IPL encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Batting first, CSK put up a mammoth 223/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad took the DC bowlers to the cleaners.

Conway slammed 87 off 52, smashing three sixes and 11 boundaries. Gaikwad hit 79 off 50, with the help of seven maximums and three boundaries. The duo shared a 141-run opening stand for the Super Kings. Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja provided the late flourish, scoring 22 (9) and 20 (7), respectively.

Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, and Chetan Sakariya shared one wicket apiece for DC.

In response, DC managed 146/9. David Warner starred with the bat, scoring 86 off 58, including five sixes and seven boundaries.

Deepak Chahar bagged three wickets for CSK, while Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets each.