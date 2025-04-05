Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of PBKS and RR's last match in IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 18th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh will host the game on Saturday, April 5.
The two teams have faced each other 28 times in the T20 league, with the Royals having an upper hand against Punjab, leading 16-12 in head-to-head battles. However, PBKS beat RR by five wickets in their last meeting, match 65 of IPL 2024.
Batting first, the Royals posted 144/9 in 20 overs. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for a run-a-ball 4, while Tom Kohler-Cadmore and skipper Sanju Samson returned with identical scores of 18 runs off 23 and 15 deliveries, respectively. Riyan Parag smashed a quickfire 48 off 34 balls, hitting six boundaries, to take his team to a par total. Ravichandran Ashwin ably supported him with 28 off 19 deliveries.
PBKS captain Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, and Rahul Chahar returned with two wickets each. Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis also bagged one wicket apiece.
In response, Punjab posted 145/5 in 18.5 overs. The top four flopped miserably as Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Jonny Bairstow, and Rilee Rossouw chipped in with 6 (4), 0 (2), 14 (22), and 22 (13), respectively. After a promising bowling display, captain Curan continued to lead by example for the Kings, smashing a quickfire 63 off 41 balls to take the team over the line. The likes of Jitesh Sharma and Ashutosh Sharma chipped in with 22 (20) and 17* (11), respectively.
Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as the leading wicket-takers for RR, returning with two wickets apiece. Trent Boult also bagged a solitary wicket.
PBKS' scorecard from their last IPL game
PBKS beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a one-sided contest by eight wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 1. With the victory, they registered back-to-back wins in their first two games, including an 11-run win over the Gujarat Titans (GT).
Asked to bat first, PBKS put up 171/7 in 20 overs. Opener Mitchell Marsh perished for a golden duck as Arshdeep Singh struck in the first over. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram chipped in with 44 (30) and 28 (18), respectively. Skipper Rishabh Pant soon departed for 2 (5).
Ayush Badoni provided the late blitz, scoring 41 off 33 deliveries, comprising three sixes and one boundary. Abdul Samad and David Miller chipped in with 27 (12) and 19 (18), respectively.
Arshdeep was the leading wicket-taker for Punjab, finishing with figures of 3/43. Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped one wicket apiece.
In response, PBKS achieved the target with 22 balls in hand. Priyansh Arya departed early, but the other three batters in the top four delivered for the franchise. Prabhsimran Singh smashed a quickfire 69 off 34 balls, hitting three sixes and nine boundaries. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera chipped in with an unbeaten 52 (30) and 43 (25), respectively. Digvesh Rathi was the only successful bowler for LSG, returning with two wickets.
RR's scorecard from their last IPL match
RR beat the Chennai Super Kings by six runs in their last IPL 2025 outing in Guwahati on March 30.
Put in to bat first, RR posted 182/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Nitish Rana starred with the bat, smashing 81 off 36 balls at a strike rate of 225, hitting five maximums and 10 boundaries. Stand-in-captain Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer also chipped in with 37 (28), 20 (16) and 19 (16), respectively.
Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, and Matheesha Pathirana bagged two wickets each for CSK, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up one wicket each.
In response, the Super Kings managed 176/6 in 20 overs. Rachin Ravindra departed for a four-ball duck, but skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led by example, scoring 63 off 44, comprising one six and seven fours. Rahul Tripathi and Shivam Dube threw away their wickets on 23 (19) and 18 (10), respectively. MS Dhoni also failed to deliver, departing for 16 off 11 deliveries.
Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Jamie Overton stayed unbeaten on 32 (22) and 11 (4), respectively.
Wanindu Hasaranga spun a web around CSK batters, returning with figures of 4/35 in his four overs. Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma also bagged one wicket apiece. Sandeep, in particular, took the prized scalp of Dhoni in the last over.
