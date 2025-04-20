  • home icon
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of PBKS and RCB's last match in IPL 2025

By James Kuanal
Modified Apr 20, 2025 09:00 IST
2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Rajat Patidar's RCB are yet to lose an away game this season. [Getty Images]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 37th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The new Chandigarh stadium will host the afternoon game on Sunday, April 20. This will be a repeat clash between the two sides inside 48 hours. RCB will be keen to avenge their defeat after losing a one-sided game against the same side at home on Friday.

The two teams have locked horns 34 times in IPL, with the head-to-head clashes evenly poised at 17 each.

In their last meeting, PBKS beat RCB by five wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 18.

Asked to bat first, RCB got off to the worst possible start. Barring skipper Rajat Patidar, the top six batters departed for single digits. Patidar chipped in with 23 off 18 balls.

Later, Tim David saved the hosts from embarrassment, smashing an unbeaten 50 off 26 balls, including three sixes and five boundaries. The Bengaluru-based franchise eventually put up 95/9 in their allotted 14 overs.

also-read-trending Trending

Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Marco Jansen dismantled RCB's top order, picking up two wickets apiece. Harpreet Brar, who was playing his first game of the 2025 season, also returned with two wickets. Xavier Bartlett also bagged a wicket.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 scorecard.
In response, Punjab achieved the target with 11 balls in hand. Josh Hazlewood put up a fighting display with the ball for RCB, returning with figures of 3/14, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged two wickets.

Priyansh Arya, Parbhsimran Singh, and Josh Inglish chipped in with double digits for PBKS. Later, Nehal Wadhera stayed unbeaten on 33 off 19 deliveries to take the team over the line. Marcus Stoinis hit the winning six off Yash Dayal in the penultimate over.

RCB vs PBKS 2025 scorecard.
This was RCB's fourth consecutive loss at home. They slipped to fourth in the points table with four wins in seven games.

On the other hand, Punjab jumped to the second spot with five victories in seven games.

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

PBKS' scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

