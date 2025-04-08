"Punjab should win this match" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS' IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) should register a win in their IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He noted that the Punjab-based franchise has troubled CSK in the past and should not only trouble but beat them this time around if they play well.

PBKS will host CSK in Match 22 of IPL 2025 in Mullanpur in the evening game on Tuesday, April 8. With four points from three games, Shreyas Iyer and company are placed fourth on the points table, above three other teams based on net run rate.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener picked PBKS as heavy favorites in their IPL 2025 clash against CSK.

"I feel the scales are massively tilted towards Punjab in this game. Punjab Kings have historically also troubled Chennai, and here too, I feel they would trouble them. Forget troubling them, I feel Punjab should win this match, considering the sort of cricket you are playing. So play well and win," he said (19:10).

Chopra reckoned the IPL 2014 runners-up shouldn't change anything because of their loss in their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

"The last match was not that good, especially considering the hopes from their batting. Nehal Wadhera once again came to the fore. He is batting beautifully. I would say don't change anything. Everything is going fine. Don't think anything because of an odd loss. Just focus on doing the right things. Every team will lose an odd match," he observed.

PBKS suffered a 50-run defeat in their IPL 2025 clash against RR in Mullanpur on April 5. The home team managed only 155/9 in pursuit of a 206-run target.

"Can they somehow use Harpreet Brar in bowling?" - Aakash Chopra on potential change in PBKS' playing combination for IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

Harpreet Brar hasn't yet played a game for PBKS in IPL 2025. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra wondered whether the Punjab Kings could include Harpreet Brar in their bowling attack for their IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings.

"Can they somehow use Harpreet Brar in bowling? That's the only thing I am thinking about. Otherwise, they have Marco Jansen and Lockie Ferguson. Lockie Ferguson adds fantastic value. Then they have Arshdeep Singh and Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal, and Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis also bowl," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that PBKS might need the left-arm spinner's services in Mullanpur.

"When we checked the number of spinners used by each of the teams, Hyderabad were at the bottom of the table. If they were getting four overs bowled by spinners, Punjab were also getting just five overs bowled. However, I feel you might have to bowl more spin in Mullanpur. So they might want to think about Harpreet Brar," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra reckoned that the Punjab Kings have nothing else to worry about. He added that Marcus Stoinis, who is yet to fire, would eventually score runs and that PBKS knew Glenn Maxwell would be inconsistent when they bought him at the auction.

