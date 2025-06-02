"Punjabi finals mein aagye Oye!" - Fans erupt as PBKS trump MI in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 to set up final with RCB

Punjab Kings (PBKS) claimed a stunning five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday, June 1. Shreyas Iyer and Co. delivered a dazzling performance in the knockout clash to book a final berth.

After being put to bat first, MI registered 203/6 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (44 off 26), Tilak Varma (44 off 29), Jonny Bairstow (38 off 24) and Naman Dhir (37 off 18) played impactful knocks for the Mumbai-based team.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer stole the show with his batting exploits in the run chase. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 87 off 41 deliveries, helping his side chase the target in 19 overs.

It is worth mentioning that Punjab became the first-ever team to successfully chase a 200-plus target against Mumbai in the league's history. With the stunning win, PBKS will now feature in an IPL final for the first time since 2014.

Several fans shared posts on social media to share their excitement over PBKS advancing to the IPL 2025 final. Here are some of the top reactions:

"Punjabi finals mein aagye Oye!"

Here are the other reactions:

"I'm so grateful to sarpanch Iyer for making my favorite team reach the final after so many years," wrote a fan.

"Congratulations team PBKS. They deserve it," posted a fan.

"Congratulations my PBKS fam, we believed, and we’re in the finals after 11 years Chardi Kala and lots of support to our shers for Sunday now," remarked a fan.

"Congratulations to Punjab Kings XI for making it to the IPL 2025 finals! What a journey! More power to @realpreityzinta for her passion And hats off to captain @ShreyasIyer15 for leading from the front," commented another.

"Huge congratulations to Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL @ShreyasIyer15 and Sarpanch Shreyas Iyer for making it to the finals! A thrilling journey so far — best of luck for the big game ahead," chimed in yet another.

A new IPL winner is set to be crowned as Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) battle it out for the coveted trophy. The summit clash takes place at the same venue on Tuesday, June 3.

"I love such big occasions" - PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer on his heroics in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer emphasized that he enjoys high-pressure matches. He highlighted how his focus was on remaining calm in crunch situations during the run chase.

Iyer said (via Cricbuzz):

"I don't know to be honest, I love such big occasions. I always say to myself and also to my colleagues in the team that the bigger the occasion, the calmer you are, you get the big results. Today was a right example where I was focusing more on my breathing rather than sweating out loud over there."

Notably, Iyer has a chance of becoming the first skipper to win IPL titles with two different teams. He previously led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL trophy last year.

