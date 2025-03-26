Quinton de Kock throws helmet away before taking a skier to remove Riyan Parag in RR vs KKR clash of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock grabbed a stunning catch to send Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in skipper Riyan Parag packing. The incident took place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26.

Playing in his home ground, Parag was off to a decent start, hitting three sixes. On the third ball of the eighth over, the right-handed batter cleared the mid-wicket fence for a maximum off mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's bowling.

However, Chakaravarthy enjoyed the last laugh in the contest, dismissing the local boy on the penultimate delivery. Riyan Parag went for another big shot but failed to get the connection right and the ball was straight up in the air near the pitch.

De Kock ran towards the direction of the ball, removed his helmet and threw it aside, judged the skier brilliantly, and completed a fine catch. Parag had to walk back after scoring 25 runs off 15 balls.

This was Riyan Parag's second failure of the season in as many outings. He was dismissed for four runs during Rajasthan's 44-run defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening game.

RR on the backfoot after losing Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal in quick succession

The onus was on opener Yashasvi Jaiswal to bring his team back into the match following Riyan Parag's dismissal. However, the southpaw perished in the very next over, mounting more pressure on his side.

Jaiswal got out on the fourth ball of the ninth over. He looked to dominate off-spinner Moen Ali and went for a lofted shot. The left-handed batter couldn't execute it well and ended up hitting it straight to Harshit Rana at long-on. He departed after scoring 29 runs off 24 balls, including two fours and as many sixes.

At the time of writing, RR are 92/5 after 13 overs. Dhruv Jurel and impact substitute Shubman Dubey are at the crease at 9* and 3*, respectively.

