R Ashwin plays chess with world champion D Gukesh at Chepauk ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner R Ashwin recently played chess with reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju ahead of the IPL 2025 match agaisnt Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Chepauk Stadium in Chennai will host the encounter on Friday, March 28.

CSK got off to a positive start in IPL 2025 by beating the Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets on Sunday (March 23). It was also Ashwin's first game for the yellow franchise after nine seasons. The veteran spinner bowled an economical spell of 4-0-31-1 in the first innings and did not get a chance to bat in the chase.

The Chennai franchise posted a video on their official Instagram handle today (March 27) to give fans a glimpse of R Ashwin's activities on off days. In it, Ashwin could be seen interacting with the Indian chess grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju and playing chess at the Chepauk Stadium. CSK captioned the video:

"A different kind of game at Anbuden! 🤩♟️It’s Gukesh vs Ashwin🤜🏻🤛🏻 #WhistlePodu #Yellove"

You can watch the video below:

CSK's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST)

March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, 7.30pm

March 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, 7.30pm

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai, 3.30pm

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 7.30pm

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7.30pm

April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7.30pm

April 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai, 7.30pm

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai, 7.30pm

May 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7.30pm

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7.30pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7.30pm

May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3.30pm

