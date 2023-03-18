Rachin Ravindra added as a replacement for RCB-bound Michael Bracewell to New Zealand ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series 

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra has replaced Michael Bracewell in the New Zealand ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed the development and revealed that they released Michael Bracewell from the squad to allow him to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Bracewell went unsold at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in December. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recently roped him in as the replacement for injured English all-rounder Will Jacks. He is a like-for-like replacement for Jacks as he is also a big-hitting middle-order batter capable of delivering handy off-breaks.

Rachin Ravindra, his replacement in the New Zealand ODI squad, is yet to make his ODI debut. Across 26 List A games, Ravindra has scored 790 runs at an average of 31.60 and picked up 15 wickets with the ball.

NZC's official media statement on the changes in the ODI squad read:

"All rounder @rachinravindra has been called into the BLACKCAPS ODI Squad to face Sri Lanka. Ravindra has been called up to replace @mikebracewell, who has been released from the white ball squad to join Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. Ravindra will assemble with the ODI squad in Auckland on Wednesday, ahead of the first match of the ANZ ODI Series at Eden Park on Saturday March 25."

Tom Latham to lead New Zealand in the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka

In the absence of regular captain Kane Williamson, vice-captain Tom Latham will take over the reins during the Sri Lanka series. Williamson, along with several other key players like Tim Southee, Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner, will miss the series to be available for their respective franchises in IPL 2023, which commences on March 31.

New Zealand ODI squad for Sri Lanka series

Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen (1st ODI), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman (2nd and 3rd ODIs), Lockie Ferguson (1st ODI), Matt Henry, Ben Lister (2nd and 3rd ODIs), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls (2nd and 3rd ODIs), Glenn Phillips (1st ODI), Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

