Rain in Ahmedabad hours ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final [Watch]

Ahmedabad, set to host the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, June 3, received rain a few hours before the start of the match. Several users on social media platform X shared videos of showers hitting the Gujarat city hours before the summit clash.
This is the third time in the last four years that the Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to an IPL final. Here are some videos of showers in Ahmedabad:
Persistent showers in Ahmedabad led to delay in start of Qualifier 2
The start of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, June 1, was delayed by over two hours. Heavy rains lashed the Narendra Modi Stadium after PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer had won the toss and elected to field first.
The match eventually began at 9.45pm IST as a full 20-over affair. Iyer starred with an unbeaten knock of 87 runs in 41 balls as PBKS chased down 204 with an over to spare and five wickets in hand.
If rain plays spoilsport on Tuesday, June 3, in Ahmedabad, the IPL 2025 final will be played on the reserve day on Wednesday, June 4. The IPL 2023 final was also impacted by heavy rains in Ahmedabad and took place on the reserve day.
Gujarat Titans notched up 214/4 after 20 overs with Sai Sudharsan making 96 off 47 balls in that game. But then the heavens opened up, and once the rains relented, Chennai Super Kings were set a target of 171 runs in 15 overs.
The MS Dhoni-led side chased down the score in thrilling fashion, with Ravindra Jadeja hitting a six and a four off the last two balls of Mohit Sharma to clinch a sensational win and equal MI's tally of five IPL titles.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS