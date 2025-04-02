Rajasthan Royals get massive boost with Sanju Samson injury update ahead of PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match: Reports

Rajasthan Royals (RR) ace batter Sanju Samson has reportedly been cleared to resume wicketkeeping duties by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) following his recovery from a fractured finger. The physios' seal of approval means that Samson can feature as the captain for the franchise, instead of the impact player role he has been donning in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) so far.

Samson had sustained the injury during the T20I series against England at home, and recovered just in time for the 2025 IPL season. However, he was initially given clearance only to play as a batter, and not perform any wicketkeeping duties. In his absence, Riyan Parag led RR in the first three matches of the season, while Dhruv Jurel kept wickets.

Following the win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati, Samson had travelled to Bengaluru for reassessment. According to a report by the Times of India, the player has recovered completely from his injury, and can feature as a full-fledged player for the team.

"India's T20 'keeper-bat and opener Sanju Samson is set to resume his captaincy and wicketkeeping duties after being cleared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru," a Times of India report mentioned.

RR are next scheduled to face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 5. The inaugural winners are placed ninth on the points table with two points in three matches.

Sanju Samson has scored 99 runs in three matches in IPL 2025

The skipper promoted himself to open the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal after the mega auction shake-up, along with his progress as an opening batter with the Indian T20 team.

Samson began the IPL 2025 campaign with a sublime 37-ball 66 in RR's mammoth run chase attempt against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

He then recorded a couple of cameos in RR's Guwahati-leg against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). His 99 runs in three matches have come at a strike rate of 154.69.

