Rajasthan Royals invite Shane Warne's son to their camp amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) invited Jackson Warne, son of late Shane Warne, to their camp amid the IPL 2025 season. The former Australian cricketer and RR skipper had led them to their maiden IPL title during the inaugural season back in 2008.

Jackson Warne was seen interacting with Vikram Rathour, who is the batting coach of the team at present, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Jackson expressed how it felt special to be back, returning after 15 years.

"Thank you for having me here. Feels very good. Feels special being back here. I haven't been here since the 2011 season, when it was dad's last year. So about 15 years," he said.

Rajasthan Royals also have a stand named after their former captain, which says 'Shane Warne Gallery.' Jackson found it "cool" and "special" as well.

"It was cool sort of looking at our tickets and it saying Shane Warne gallery on the ticket. Very special," he added.

Watch the video of the interaction posted by RR on their X (Twitter) handle below -

Shane Warne's IPL career with Rajasthan Royals

Shane Warne played four seasons in the IPL from 2008 to 2011 and represented RR in all of them. He even captained the side in all these seasons, leading them to their first-ever title in 2008, and making them the first champions in IPL history.

The former cricketer played 55 matches for Rajasthan Royals and took 57 wickets at an average of 25.38 and an economy rate of 7.27. Warne played a key role in leading the side as an experienced player and bringing out some young talents like Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane, among others.

He captained RR in 56 matches during his stint with the franchise and managed to win 31 games. Until Sanju Samson recently became their most successful captain with 32 wins from 62 matches, it was Shane Warne who was their most successful leader with his 31 wins.

The legendary spinner left a legacy with the team, as they will always be remembered for winning the inaugural IPL edition in 2008, where the Aussie served the team as a player, captain, and coach.

