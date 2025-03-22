Rajasthan Royals post iconic image to commemorate KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 opener [In Picture]

To commemorate the IPL 2025 opener between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted an iconic image in which former New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum can be seen raising his helmet. McCullum, who played for KKR back in the day, scored 158 against RCB in the first-ever IPL match in 2008.

The very first IPL match in 2008 saw Sourav Ganguly's KKR take on Rahul Dravid's RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. McCullum launched an all-out assault on the Bengaluru franchise, scoring 158 runs in 73 deliveries. RCB couldn't chase the 223-run target down and the Dravid-led unit folded for just 82, handing KKR a 140-run win.

To commemorate the opening day (March 22) of IPL 2025, which will see KKR and RCB square off once again, the Rajasthan Royals took to their official X account and posted an image of McCullum from the 2008 game, with a caption that read:

"Love it when KKR and RCB play the opening game of the season."

Rain is expected to interrupt the IPL 2025 opening match between KKR and RCB

Eden Gardens, the venue for the opening match of the IPL, is fully covered to ensure rain doesn't seep through - Source: Getty

Due to rainfall in West Bengal yesterday (March 21), both teams had to call off their practice sessions and return to the team hotel. Rain is again predicted today, with light rain predicted during the match.

Should the match be called off due to rain, it will be the first time a contest between KKR and RCB will end in a No Result. Head to head, the Kolkata-based franchise take a 20-14 lead in 34 contests. KKR won both their matches against RCB last season, while the Bengaluru-based franchise have yet to win a game against the defending champions since 2022.

