Rajasthan Royals spinner Adam Zampa opts out of IPL 2024 due to personal reasons

Rajasthan Royals spinner Adam Zampa has pulled out of IPL 2024 due to personal reasons, a day before the 17th season of the cash-rich league commences. According to ESPNCricinfo, the franchise's manager confirmed that the leg spinner, who was retained for IPL 2024, will no longer feature in this year's season.

Zampa earned a deal of ₹1.5 crore with the Royals in IPL 2023 and delivered a decent performance, taking eight wickets in six matches at an average of 23.50 alongside a good economy rate of 8.55.

However, Zampa has a young family and has had a busy schedule of late. Following the 2023 World Cup, he stayed back in India to play in the T20I series. He also participated in the Big Bash League (BBL), which preceded the white-ball games against the West Indies and New Zealand.

The 31-year-old was previously part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rising Pune Supergiants, claiming 29 scalps in 20 appearances across four seasons for them. Zampa joins Jason Roy, Gus Atkinson, and Harry Brook in opting out of the league because of reasons other than injuries.

Rajasthan Royals will also be without Prasidh Krishna in IPL 2024

Prasidh Krishna. (Image Credits: Getty)

The inaugural IPL champions already had a fitness concern well before the start of the tournament, as right-arm seamer Prasidh Krishna underwent quadriceps surgery, ruling him out of the season. The Royals are yet to name a replacement for both Krishna and Zampa.

Captained by Sanju Samson, the 2008 champions made it to the final in IPL 2022, but it came in a losing effort against the Gujarat Titans. However, they narrowly missed out on a playoff spot last year. Hence, they will be keen to rectify that this year.

The franchise will have massive expectations from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been in sensational touch of late. Royals' campaign begins against the Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 in Jaipur.