Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RR and DC's last matches in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ninth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28.

The two teams have so far locked horns on 27 occasions in the IPL, with the Royals emerging victorious 14 times, while the Capitals have won on 13 instances.

RR beat DC by 57 runs in their previous outing in IPL.

Asked to bat first, the Royals put up 199/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Jos Buttler starred with the bat, scoring 79 runs off 51 balls, including one six and 11 boundaries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also slammed 60 off 31 deliveries in an innings laced with one six and 11 fours. The duo shared a 98-run stand for the opening wicket. Shimron Hetmyer provided the finishing touches, scoring 39 off 21, with the help of four sixes and one boundary.

Mukesh Kumar starred with the ball, returning with figures of 2/36, while Kuldeep Yadav and Rovman Powell bagged one wicket each.

In response, DC managed 142/9 as Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets apiece for RR. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets, while Sandeep Sharma scalped one. David Warner (65 off 55) and :Lalit Yadav (38 off 24) were the only bright spots for the Capitals.

Watch the Highlights below:

RR's scorecard from their last IPL game

Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs in the ongoing IPL 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 24.

Batting first, RR posted 193/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Sanju Samson stayed unbeaten on 82 off 52, including six maximums and three boundaries. Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel also chipped in with 43 (29), 24 (12), and 20*(12), respectively.

Naveen-ul-Haq emerged as the pick of the bowlers for RR, returning with figures of 2/41, while Mohsin Khan and Ravi Bishnoi shared one wicket apiece.

In response, LSG were restricted to 173/6. Nicholas Pooran top scored, with an unbeaten 64 off 41, with the help of four sixes and four boundaries. Skipper KL Rahul also scored 58 off 44, including two sixes and four boundaries. Deepak Hooda contributed 26 off 13, hitting two sixes and as many boundaries.

Trent Boult delivered with the ball, finishing with figures of 2/35, while Nandre Burger, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sandeep Sharma picked up one wicket apiece.

Watch the Highlights below:

DC's scorecard from their last IPL game

Delhi Capitals lost to Punjab Kings by four wickets in ongoing IPL season at Maharaja Yadavsingh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on March 23.

Asked to bat first, DC posted 174/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Shai Hope and David Warner chipped in with 33 (25) and 29 (21), while skipper Rishabh Pant contributed 18 off 13 in his comeback game. Abishek Porell played a quick cameo of 32 off 10, including two sixes and four boundaries.

Arshdeep and Harshal Patel starred with the ball, returning with two wickets apiece. Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, and Rahul Chahar shared one each.

In response, Punjab achieved the target with four balls to spare. Sam Curran starred with the bat, scoring 63 off 47 in an innings laced with one six and six boundaries. Liam Livingstone, Prabhsimran Singh, and Shikhar Dhawan chipped in with 38*(21), 26 (17) and 22 (16), respectively.

Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets apiece for DC, while Ishant Sharma picked up a solitary wicket before sustaining an injury.