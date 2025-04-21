Rashid Khan bamboozles frustrated Andre Russell as Jos Buttler stumps him easily for 21 in KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans' spinner Rashid Khan picked up the big wicket of Andre Russell, sinking Kolkata Knight Riders' hopes in the IPL 2025 game at the Eden Gardens on Monday. With the run-rate increasing consistently, Russell tried to go for the big hit. However, the Afghanistan leg-spinner bamboozled him, giving Jos Buttler an easy stumping chance.
The dismissal occurred in the 16th over of the innings as Titans skipper Shubman Gill brought on the star spinner for his third. With the Knight Riders requiring 85 off the final five overs, it was down to the West Indian cricketer to work the magic out for his side. The veteran had managed only a boundary along with three dots in the first four balls. The Jamaican then went for the big swing on the on-side by stepping down the track, and Buttler seized the opportunity to stump him.
You can watch the video of the dismissal here.
Although Russell has been woefully out of form this year, he showed glimpses of returning to form on Monday. He scored 10 runs in the first three deliveries, with a boundary and a six. However, Rashid Khan limited his impact to a 15-ball 21 eventually.
Rashid Khan takes two wickets as Gujarat Titans seal a 39-run victory
Before dismissing Russell, the wrist-spinner had gotten rid of the dangerous Sunil Narine in only his third ball of the innings. With 199 to chase down, the defending champions hardly looked anywhere near overhauling the target at the Eden Gardens. Although Ajinkya Rahane slammed a fighting half-century, the right-handed batter didn't receive much support from the other end.
Earlier in the night, the toss also went in Rahane's favour, and he chose to chase. The opening partnership of 114 between Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan set the game up for the side, with the latter departing for 52. Jos Buttler struck eight boundaries in his unbeaten 23-ball 41. The star of their batting show was Gill, who made 90 off only 55 deliveries to propel their side to 198/3.
In response, the Titans restricted the Knight Riders to 159/8 in 20 overs, with Rashid and Prasidh Krishna taking two wickets each.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS