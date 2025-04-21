Rashid Khan bamboozles frustrated Andre Russell as Jos Buttler stumps him easily for 21 in KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans' spinner Rashid Khan picked up the big wicket of Andre Russell, sinking Kolkata Knight Riders' hopes in the IPL 2025 game at the Eden Gardens on Monday. With the run-rate increasing consistently, Russell tried to go for the big hit. However, the Afghanistan leg-spinner bamboozled him, giving Jos Buttler an easy stumping chance.

Ad

The dismissal occurred in the 16th over of the innings as Titans skipper Shubman Gill brought on the star spinner for his third. With the Knight Riders requiring 85 off the final five overs, it was down to the West Indian cricketer to work the magic out for his side. The veteran had managed only a boundary along with three dots in the first four balls. The Jamaican then went for the big swing on the on-side by stepping down the track, and Buttler seized the opportunity to stump him.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video of the dismissal here.

Although Russell has been woefully out of form this year, he showed glimpses of returning to form on Monday. He scored 10 runs in the first three deliveries, with a boundary and a six. However, Rashid Khan limited his impact to a 15-ball 21 eventually.

Rashid Khan takes two wickets as Gujarat Titans seal a 39-run victory

Rashid Khan. (Image Credits: IPL X)

Before dismissing Russell, the wrist-spinner had gotten rid of the dangerous Sunil Narine in only his third ball of the innings. With 199 to chase down, the defending champions hardly looked anywhere near overhauling the target at the Eden Gardens. Although Ajinkya Rahane slammed a fighting half-century, the right-handed batter didn't receive much support from the other end.

Ad

Earlier in the night, the toss also went in Rahane's favour, and he chose to chase. The opening partnership of 114 between Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan set the game up for the side, with the latter departing for 52. Jos Buttler struck eight boundaries in his unbeaten 23-ball 41. The star of their batting show was Gill, who made 90 off only 55 deliveries to propel their side to 198/3.

In response, the Titans restricted the Knight Riders to 159/8 in 20 overs, with Rashid and Prasidh Krishna taking two wickets each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More