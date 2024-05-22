"Ravi anna taking revenge on behalf of all CSK Fans" - Fans hail Ravichandran Ashwin for game-changing spell vs RCB in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin produced a masterful spell of 2/19 in four overs against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator in Ahmedabad on May 22. After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, RR struggled to contain the RCB top order as they reached 50/1 in six overs.

However, Ashwin entered the arena and shut the free flow of runs with a brilliant mix of guile and variety. His first two overs went for only 11 runs, resulting in dangerman Rajat Patidar taking the ariel route and skying the delivery in the air only for Dhruv Jurel to put a simple chance down. Yet, Ashwin was unfazed, picking up the Australian duo of Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell in back-to-back deliveries off his final over.

The champion off-spinner finished with an economy of under five in his four overs, with the two crucial wickets to reduce RCB to 97/4 in 12 overs.

Fans on Twitter hailed Ravichandran Ashwin for an outstanding spell in a knockout game with the below reactions:

The praises continued for Ashwin with one fan saying:

"Come the crunch games and @ashwinravi99 is always the man to bank on for a good performance and this might just be a match defining spell here from Ashwin."

"Veteran "Ravi Ashwin" delivered his best spell of the season," said a fan.

"Ravi anna taking revenge on behalf of all CSK Fans," tweeted a fan.

"Last few games I've been enjoying my bowling" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin was delighted with his bowling performance in the ongoing RCB clash and the recent games.

The veteran spinner has struggled to pick up wickets this season, with only seven scalps in the 13 league-stage games. However, his two-wicket spell today helped RR restrict RCB to a below-par 172/8 in 20 overs.

Ashwin spoke to the broadcasters during the innings break and said:

"It's been a tournament of two halves for me. First half, I was struggling after a long Test series. Had a few injuries. But last few games I've been enjoying my bowling. Dew has come on nicely. There is a bit of dew today. From a bowler's perspective I hope it doesn't swell too much, but from the batting team chasing, it's good for us. [On RCB's total] I think it's par-minus."

Apart from Ashwin, Kiwi pacer Trent Boult stepped up big with figures of 1/16 in four overs to stifle the RCB batters.

Should RR chase down 173 and win the Eliminator, they will advance to face SRH in Qualifier 2 on Friday, May 24.

