"I feel it will be easier for me to adjust in the new team" - Ravi Bishnoi on playing under KL Rahul in the Lucknow team 

Ravi Bishnoi is one of the leading leg-spinners in the country at the moment
Gokul Nair
ANALYST
Modified Jan 24, 2022 01:10 PM IST
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has revealed that KL Rahul's appointment as Lucknow-based franchise's captain played a huge factor in his decision to join them ahead of the mega auction. The 21-year-old played under Rahul's captaincy during his stint with the Punjab Kings.

.@TeamLucknowIPL have picked their three players 🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/IgJG5cPshJ

The Lucknow team management named KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi as their three picks from the non-retained players. The latter burst onto the scene following an exemplary 2020 U19 World Cup campaign in South Africa.

He has been a consistent performer in the IPL too, picking up 24 wickets in 23 matches at an economy of 6.96. While speaking to the Times of India, Bishnoi said:

“It’s a proud moment for me, my coaches and family as I am one of those few players among the world’s best picked by the franchise before the mega auction. Aur mereko lagta hain Rahul bhai ne bola hoga mere liye (I have a feeling Rahul must have suggested my name to the Lucknow franchise management). Now my focus is on doing even better for my new IPL team and helping them win games.”

He feels that the transition to the new IPL side will be smooth due to the presence of KL Rahul in the setup. He added:

“With Rahul bhai leading Lucknow, I feel it will be easier for me to adjust in the new team as I have already played under him.”

The Lucknow-based franchise have ₹60 Crore in their purse following the acquisition of the three aforementioned players. Rahul was made the joint highest-paid player with a contract worth ₹17 Crore, Marcus Stoinis came in for ₹11 Crore while Ravi Bishnoi received ₹4 Crore.

"I have received immense backing both from captain Rahul bhai and Anil Kumble sir" - Ravi Bishnoi

The youngster highlighted the importance of being integrated straight into the first-team plans after being roped in by the Punjab Kings in 2020. He was the standout spinner for the franchise. He added:

"I was given an opportunity to play in the very first season I was picked by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2020. Throughout my two-year stint with them, I have received immense backing both from captain Rahul bhai and Anil Kumble sir (the director of cricket operations for PBKS). It was a big exposure for me as a youngster and it added to my confidence as a bowler.”
Team owner, Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman @rpsggroup welcomes the 3️⃣ drafted picks for #TeamLucknow! 👏😇@klrahul11 @MStoinis @bishnoi0056 #IPL2022 https://t.co/AbbURvQC5Q

The Lucknow team will hope to build their spin department around the young leg-spinner. The mega auction is slated to take place on February 12 and 13 with the IPL set to start from March 27.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
