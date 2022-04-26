IPL 2022: "I have no doubt that the runs will start flowing" - Ravi Shastri urges Virat Kohli to stay patient amid his struggles

Ravi Shastri has previewed Tuesday's (April 26) blockbuster contest between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore set to take place in Pune.

Shastri believes RCB's top order must fire. He urged a struggling Virat Kohli to stay patient for the runs to flow off his bat.

Virat Kohli has had a torrid time in IPL 2022 with the bat, registering two golden ducks in the last two games. In eight innings, the 33-year old has managed only 119 runs at 17, striking at 122.68. The right-handed batter's highest score in the edition is 48.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



#IPL2022 #RCBvSRH Virat Kohli has scored 13 runs in 19 balls across his last four innings Virat Kohli has scored 13 runs in 19 balls across his last four innings 📉#IPL2022 #RCBvSRH https://t.co/XrLK2NIabx

Shastri admitted RCB's top-order issues and said that the bowling unit and middle-order have compensated for its failures. The 59-year old thinks Kohli is due a big score, stating he must be patient and he is confident that the runs will start coming.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, the former India coach said:

"They do have issues as far as batting is concerned. It's crucial their top order fires because their bowling unit and the middle-order is bailing them out, which has Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed. If they want to go the distance, their top-order has to step up. To reach the playoffs and lift the trophy, their top-order must fire and they will.''

"Virat Kohli is due a big score and he must stay patient at the start, play grounded shots, avoid taking the arieal route for the first 8-10 runs. If he regains his rhythm, the runs will start coming. I have no doubt that the runs will start flowing. But he has to give it time."

The former Indian all-rounder stated that while Jos Buttler is in sensational form, the opposition will hope the 'law of averages' catches up. He feels Bangalore's five-match unbeaten record against Rajasthan will not carry much relevance.

He continued:

"If we look at Rajasthan Royals, Buttler's form has been sensational. Royal Challengers must think that by the law of averages, he will fail at some point. Even then, the likes of Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer must continue to pile on the runs. Devdutt Padikkal has returned to form, so it's a good thing. Royal Challengers might have won the last five games against Rajasthan, but this will be a different challenge."

Shastri also believes RCB should refrain from axing Anuj Rawat and stick with the same top three:

"I'll play the same top three because they have played from the beginning. They know the pressure and have an idea of the pitches. If two amongst Du Plessis, Rawat, and Kohli plays well, it will be easy for the remaining games."

Faf du Plessis & co. prevailed by four wickets against the Royals on April 5 in the first round of IPL 2022. Despite the inaugural IPL champions holding the upper hand at the halfway mark, Dinesh Karthik blasted his side to victory.

"Chahal is a clever bowler and he knows Karthik will take a chance against him" - Ravi Shastri

Yuzvendra Chahal. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shastri dissected the contest between Dinesh Karthik and Yuzvendra Chahal, saying it is a chess game. He believes Chahal is a clever bowler and Karthik is strong against spin-bowling.

Shastri said:

"When Chahal comes on to bowl against a batter like Karthik, who has all the shots in the book, especially against the spinners. Reverse sweep, slog sweep, lofted shot - everything. He tries to hit everything. However, even a bowler has an opportunity there. Chahal is a clever bowler and he knows Karthik will take a chance against him. It's a chess game between them and so far, Chahal is the winner."

Chahal, the purple cap holder, has dismissed Karthik three times in eight innings in T20s. The leggie averages 11 against the keeper-batter, who strikes at only 83 against the spinner.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit