Ravichandran Ashwin picks his RCB playing XI for IPL 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin has picked his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) playing XI for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

The ace spinner feels RCB should stick with their openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. He reckons that Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell (subject to fitness) and Shahbaz Ahmed should play in the middle order. The 36-year-old feels Dinesh Karthik should continue to play the role of a finisher at No.6.

Ashwin further picked spinners Mahipal Lomror and Wanindu Hasaranga at No.7 and 8, respectively. The veteran included Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep to complete the bowling line-up.

Speaking on his YouTube shorts, Ashwin stated:

1. Faf du Plessis

2. Virat Kohli

3. Rajat Patidar

4. Glenn Maxwell

5. Shahbaz Ahmed

6. Dinesh Karthik

7. Mahipal Lomror or Anuj Rawat

8. Wanindu Hasaranga

9. Josh Hazlewood or Reece Topley

10. Mohammed Siraj

11. Akash Deep

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis and Co. have announced New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell as their replacement for Will Jacks for IPL 2023. Jacks was bought for Rs 3.2 crore at the auction but suffered an injury during the England tour of Bangladesh.

On Saturday, March 18, RCB wrote on Twitter:

"Michael Bracewell of New Zealand will replace Will Jacks for IPL 2023. The 32-year-old all-rounder was the top wicket-taker for Kiwis during the T20I series in India and scored a fighting 140 in an ODI game. An unfortunate muscle injury to Will Jacks has ruled him out of this season, and we wish him a speedy recovery!"

Bracewell has played 16 T20Is, scored 113 runs and scalped 21 wickets. He joined the Bengaluru-based franchise at his base price of Rs 1 crore.

RCB squad for IPL 2023

Players bought - Reece Topley (INR 1.9 crore), Himanshu Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Will Jacks (INR 3.2 crore), Manoj Bhandage (INR 20 lakh), Rajan Kumar (INR 70 lakh), Avinash Singh (INR 60 lakh).

Players retained - Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep.

RCB will begin their campaign against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

