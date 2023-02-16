Ravichandran Ashwin picks Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for IPL 2023: “It was an extraordinary SA20 season for him”

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Aiden Markram will be named as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper as well for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The SA20 team and the IPL franchise have the same owners.

Markram was among the players retained by SRH ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. Since Kiwi legend Kane Williamson was released following a poor 2022 season, Hyderabad will have a new captain for the upcoming IPL season.

Markram did a tremendous job as he led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to victory in the inaugural SA20. The batting all-rounder hammered 366 runs in 12 matches at an average of 33.27 and a strike rate of 127.97. He clobbered 100 off 58 balls in the second semi-final to knock out Joburg Super Kings.

The 28-year-old impressed with the ball as well, claiming 11 wickets with his off-spin at an average of 14.63 and an economy rate of 6.19. Praising Markram’s all-round effort, Ashwin made a big prediction on his YouTube channel and said:

“Aiden Markram proved why he is a star. He had to have a good season and that is why Sunrisers had backed him. I have no doubt Aiden Markram will be the captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad as well in the IPL. It was an extraordinary SA20 season for him. He scored runs and picked up wickets as well.

“So, very well done to Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Despite a few injury concerns for MI Cape Town, the Sunrisers were the one that gelled well as a team.”

Ashwin added that SRH picked a good squad at the IPL 2023 auction, which should help them deliver better results in the future. He stated:

“I feel they picked a good team at the IPL auction as well, keeping the future in mind. So, I think they will start getting results very soon. So, well done. Looking forward to that.”

Under Williamson, SRH finished a disappointing eighth out of 10 teams in IPL 2022, winning six and losing eight of their 14 matches.

How Markram-led Sunrisers Eastern Cape captured SA20

Sunrisers Eastern Cape finished third in the points table after the league stage, winning four and losing five of their 10 matches - one game produced no result.

Courtesy of Markram’s brilliant hundred, they beat Joburg Super Kings by 14 runs in the second semi-final. Reeza Hendricks clubbed 96 off 54, but the Super Kings finished on 199/6.

Veteran left-arm Roelof van der Merwe starred with 4/31 in the final against the Pretoria Capitals as Sunrisers Eastern Cape lifted the SA20 title with a four-wicket win. Chasing 136, Adam Rossington’s 30-ball 57 laid the platform for a memorable triumph.

