RCB all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga gets married ahead of IPL 2023

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga embarked on a new chapter in his life as he tied the knot with Vindya on Thursday, March 9.

The star cricketer remained tied-lipped about his love life prior to his wedding, not sharing any updates on his social media.

However, much to the delight of his fans, Wanindu Hasranga announced his wedding by sharing a few adorable pictures with his better half.

It is worth noting that the Sri Lankan team is currently in New Zealand for a multi-format series. Hasaranaga isn't a part of the squad for the ongoing two-match Test series. However, he is expected to feature in the ensuing white-ball games.

Following the red-ball fixtures, Sri Lanka and New Zealand will battle it out in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The 50-over rubber kicks off in Auckland on March 25.

Wanindu Hasaranga to ply his trade for RCB in IPL 2023

With his impactful performances in white-ball cricket, Wanindu Hasaranga has emerged as a hot pick for franchises across the world.

The 25-year-old was originally scheduled to play for the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023). He was set to play six matches in the league. However, he was later ruled out of the entire competition as Sri Lanka wanted to manage the all-rounder's workload.

Hasaranga is expected to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad following Sri Lanka's six white-ball matches in New Zealand. The T20I series between the two nations ends on April 8. The youngster could miss the initial matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) owing to national duty.

Wanindu Hasaranga was in top form in the previous edition, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker with 26 scalps from 16 games.

RCB will open their IPL 2023 campaign with their clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

RCB squad for IPL 2023

Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahamad, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Wanindu Hasaranga, Reece.Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, and Sonu Yadav.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes