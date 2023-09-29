RCB appoint ECB's Mo Bobat to replace Mike Hesson as Director of Cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have appointed English cricket administrator Mo Bobat as their Director of Cricket ahead of IPL 2024. He'll replace Mike Hesson in the job. The former New Zealand cricketer, along with head coach Sanjay Bangar, was sacked after RCB's failure to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2023.

Bobat has worked with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) men's teams for the past 12 years in different positions. Since 2019, he has been the team's Performance Director and has overseen their triumphs across formats. He'll now leave the organization in February 2024 to join RCB.

"I've had the most amazing 12 years at the ECB and it's been both an honour and a privilege to have spent the last four years as Performance Director," he said in an official statement via ECB. "Supporting our efforts towards multiple Ashes campaigns and World Cups has quite literally been the stuff of dreams.

"I'll be forever grateful for all of the opportunities and support that I received over the years and will carry with me many special memories, shared achievements and friendships."

Bobat has worked with the Bangalore-based franchise as a consultant. His new full-time role will see him working closely with RCB's new coach Andy Flower. The duo are said to share a good relationship since their days as colleagues at ECB.

"Bobat will guide RCB to newer horizons and excellence" - Prathmesh Mishra

The franchise chairman Prathmesh Mishra hoped that the new director's experience could help turn around RCB's fortunes in the IPL.

"RCB has always focussed on a performance-oriented approach and creating a culture that reflects its 'playbold' philosophy," he said in a statement. "Bobat has already proved what he can do in a similar role with England, and I believe, with the expertise and years of experience, he will guide RCB to newer horizons and excellence."

England Men's managing director Rob Key called it a "bittersweet" moment for him personally but wished Bobat well.