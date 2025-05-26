RCB become first franchise to achieve massive Instagram landmark ahead of LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have become the first IPL franchise to hit the milestone of 20 million followers on Instagram. They reached the landmark ahead of their final league game of the IPL 2025 season against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, May 27.
RCB have had an impressive campaign so far, having already qualified for the playoffs. They have 17 points, with eight wins from 13 games, and are placed third on the table.
The franchise also posted a video on Instagram to celebrate the milestone, thanking the fans for their support.
"𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐢𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬. 𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐢𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲. 🥹❤️12th Man Army, this milestone belongs to you! 🫶 Here’s to loyalty, love, and playing bold together. 🙌🙌#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB," the caption read.
Below is a screenshot of RCB's Instagram handle where the number of followers can be seen:
RCB aim to enter playoffs with a win and secure a top-two finish
With 17 points, RCB have already qualified for the playoffs of the IPL 2025 season, as mentioned above. They will now face LSG in their final league game on Tuesday, May 27, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
The Rajat Patidar-led team lost their previous match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and will want a win against LSG to enter the playoffs with momentum. More importantly, they have an opportunity to secure a top-two finish in the points table.
RCB are currently third on the table. A win against LSG will take them to 19 points and confirm a top-two finish. Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Mumbai Indians (MI) are the other three teams in the top four.
While GT have finished their league stage with 18 points, either PBKS or MI, currently with 17 and 16 points, respectively, can overtake them. Therefore, a win against LSG is all Bengaluru need to give themselves a better chance of making it to the final as they aim for their maiden IPL title.
