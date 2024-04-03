"RCB becomes the first team to lose on consecutive days"- Top 10 funny memes as KKR batters smash their way to 272/7 against DC in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a mammoth total of 272/7 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the first innings of the 16th match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday (April 3) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest on a flat surface. Sunil Narine smashed the DC bowlers all around the park to give a blazing start to the Knight Riders with his scintillating knock of 85 (39).

18-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi supported him perfectly with a brisk half-century. In his debut IPL innings, the youngster hit five fours and three sixes while scoring at a strike rate of 200.

Andre Russell (41) and Rinku Singh (26) utilized the platform and finished the innings on a high with their cameos. KKR came close to breaking SRH's record for the highest innings total of 277 but fell short by six runs in the end. They overtook RCB's 263 and now hold the record for the second-highest total in IPL history.

Fans enjoyed the action-packed first innings in the 16th match of IPL 2024 between DC and KKR. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"It was so much fun"- KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi after first innings against DC in IPL 2024 clash

At the mid-innings break, young Kolkata batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi reflected on his knock and the action that unfolded in the first innings against DC on Wednesday night. He said:

"When I went into bat, it was just about watching the ball, that's it. I think the amount of practice in the last few weeks and I backed myself. Box office stuff seeing Narin"

He continued:

"It was so much fun. Did you see the SRH match it was clearly not enough so the job is not done yet. Anything you bowl on that this surface, it was coming on well. We didn't see much spin during the first innings but our spinners are great."

