RCB bowler visits KKR dressing room to meet former mates ahead of IPL 2025 opening match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowler Suyash Sharma visited the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dressing room to catch up with his former teammates ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season opener. The first match of the 18th edition is scheduled for Saturday, March 22, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The 21-year-old spinner was part of the Knight Riders in the last two seasons. In the 2023 edition, he played 11 matches and took 10 wickets. However, his involvement was limited in the 2024 season, which KKR won under Shreyas Iyer's leadership. Suyash featured in only two games and went wicketless, which led to his release ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

RCB then secured the young spinner for INR 2.60 crore at the auction. With RCB and KKR set to clash in the 2025 season opener, Suyash was seen catching up with his former Knight Riders teammates.

KKR’s official X account shared a clip with the caption:

“Team alag, dosti wahi.”

Overall, Suyash has appeared in 13 IPL matches, taking 10 wickets, with his best performance being 3/30.

Rain threatens to disrupt KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 season opener

The excitement is palpable as fans eagerly await the start of IPL 2025, with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set to face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener. However, both teams have undergone significant changes. Ajinkya Rahane is set to lead the three-time IPL champions after Shreyas Iyer was released ahead of the auction.

On the other hand, Rajat Patidar will captain RCB for the first time, with former skipper Faf du Plessis now serving as vice-captain of the Delhi Capitals (DC). The hype surrounding the match is at an all-time high, and fans are expected to show up in large numbers.

However, rain could play spoilsport in the season opener, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange alert" in parts of West Bengal, with thunderstorms and lightning expected over the weekend. As a result, there is a chance of a washout and significant delays during both the opening ceremony and the match.

