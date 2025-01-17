RCB cheekily troll CSK captain after Jitesh Sharma’s stunning catch in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinal

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad lost his wicket courtesy of a splendid catch by Jitesh Sharma in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinal. The match between Maharashtra and Vidarbha took place on Thursday, January 16. Following the dismissal, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) social media admin took a dig at the CSK skipper.

During an event in Bengaluru last month, Gaikwad made a cheeky comment that went viral on social media. After there was a malfunction with his microphone, the opening batter was heard saying:

"Might be someone from RCB."

RCB used the same comments after their new signing Jitesh took a sensational diving catch to get rid of Gaikwad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal. Sharing the video of the terrific grab, the Bengaluru-based side wrote on X:

"'It is someone from RCB' Jitesh doing what he does best!"

Apart from his wicketkeeping, Jitesh Sharma also impressed with his batting exploits in the knockout clash. The right-handed batter scored a quick-fire half-century, scoring 51 runs off 33 deliveries.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, on the other hand, failed to make a significant impact with the bat. The Maharashtra skipper was out for just seven runs. Vidarbha completed a comprehensive 69-run victory to advance into the final.

"It feels like the perfect team for me" - Jitesh Sharma on joining RCB ahead of IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) release Jitesha Sharma ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The talented stumper was in great demand at the event, sparking a bidding war among RCB, CSK, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Delhi Capitals (DC).

He was initially sold to Bengaluru for ₹7 crore. They ultimately roped him in after increasing their bid to a whopping ₹11 core after PBKS opted for the Right to Match card.

Expressing his delight at joining the side and playing alongside Virat Kohli, Jitesh Sharma was quoted as saying by RCB's official website:

"It will be great to play under Virat Kohli. I would love to play under him because he is so energetic and enthusiastic—it can push my limits. A person who is always involved in the game can inspire me to push my game further. I think I’ll try to learn from Kohli’s consistency and how he has kept himself fit and motivated over all these years.

"I wasn’t expecting anything from the auction. I was just hoping and praying to join a good team where I could play freely and express myself. I am incredibly grateful and thankful to God that I went to RCB—it feels like the perfect team for me."

Jitesh Sharma has scored 730 runs in 40 IPL matches at a strike rate of 151.14. He will be seen in action next in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 final between Vidarbha and Karnataka in Baroda on Saturday, January 18.

