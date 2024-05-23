"RCB fans landed on Earth Safely" - Twitter reacts to Faf du Plessis and Co's defeat to RR in IPL 2024 Eliminator clash 

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been eliminated from IPL 2024 after a four-wicket loss to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator. The Faf du Plessis-led side failed to defend the 173-run target at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22.

RCB were put into bat first by RR skipper Sanju Samson. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis put on a reasonably good start but were troubled by Trent Boult's three-over spell. The skipper's knock came to an end courtesy of a brilliant catch by Rovman Powell in the deep.

RCB struggled for momentum throughout their innings with wickets falling at regular intervals. A huge moment in the game came when R Ashwin dismissed Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell off successive deliveries. A cameo by Mahipal Lomror ensured that RCB got to a competitive score at the end of the first innings.

In reply, even though RCB had their moments with the ball, RR were always in command of the run chase and got to the target with an over to spare.

Fans reacted to RCB's campaign coming to an end right after their win over CSK to close out the league stage. Have a look at some of the reactions on Twitter right here:

"Credit to the boys to fight and give everything we have" - RCB skipper Faf du Plessis

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis dissected the team's defeat in the Eliminator clash. He reckoned that the team could not push to get the extra 20 runs to negate the dew.

"Credit to the boys to fight and give everything we have. To come back like that, six games in a row, takes a lot of heart and character. It's a sad ending - when it goes like that (six wins in a row) you wonder if it's possibly written in the stars and if there's something special," du Plessis said during the post-match presentation

RR's Qualifier 2 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

