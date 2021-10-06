IPL 2021: "Won't be taking anything for granted" RCB head coach Mike Hesson believes SRH should not be underestimated 

Royal Challengers Bangalore are slated to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 52nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Wednesday, October 6.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, RCB head coach Mike Hesson has sent a clear message to his team. He emphasized that playing top-quality cricket will be of paramount importance at the business end of the competition.

In a video shared by the Bangalore-based franchise on their social media accounts, Hesson talked about RCB's preparations. He pointed out that Virat Kohli and co. are keen to come up with a dominant performance in their remaining two league stage fixtures.

"I think the idea is that towards the back end of the tournament; you play your best cricket. We still have a couple of games to obviously still get to that point. Whether that means if we are going to finish in the top two, and that's a great result. Our focus will be to make sure we play good cricket in the next couple of games."

The New Zealander believes SRH should not be underestimated, in spite of their underwhelming run this year. The 46-year-old feels Hyderabad have a number of match-winners in their line-up who could take the game away from RCB.

"I think if you underestimate any team at your own peril. SRH is certainly one of those teams that has a number of match-winners in their side, both in spin and seam. And obviously that batting line-up, where if two or three guys get underway, they can take the game away from you. So, you certainly won't be taking anything for granted whether you are favorites or not is really irrelevant when you step over the line."

"I am happy to be around and bat wherever the team asks me to" - RCB batter KS Bharat on his batting position

Talented right-handed batter KS Bharat has carved a niche in RCB's star-studded line-up with his inspiring performances in the UAE leg of the tournament. He stated in the video that he understands his role well. He suggested that his position depends on the conditions and the match situations.

"There is no confusion at all. Before we move into the game, we know what sort of places are we go and deliver. Basically, it depends on the wicket conditions and the situation and how much we are on after 6 overs. Such calculations are taken into consideration, depending on which team management takes the call. I am happy to be around and bat wherever the team asks me to."

