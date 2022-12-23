RCB IPL Player List 2023: Complete List Of Players Bought in IPL Auction by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have filled up all vacant slots in their squad at the IPL 2023 Auction. They were one of the first few franchises to complete their team for the new season.

The Bangalore-based franchise qualified for the playoffs last season and defeated the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator before losing against the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. Since they performed well in IPL 2022, the team management decided to retain the majority of the names from their last season's squad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore retained big names like Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, and Shahbaz Ahmed in their squad. They released a few players as well, and filled up those empty spots with their auction purse of ₹8.75 crore.

RCB did not exhaust their entire auction purse at the IPL 2023 Auction. The Bangalore-based franchise spent ₹7 crore to sign seven players. They did try for a few big names, but their limited purse forced them to pull out of bidding wards early.

Eventually, the Royal Challengers managed to sign England's left-arm fast bowler Reece Topley, his compatriot Will Jacks and uncapped players Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav, and Manoj Bhandage.

Players bought by RCB with prices in IPL Auction 2023

Here is the full list of players signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL Auction 2023:

Manoj Bhadange - ₹20 lakh Will Jacks - ₹3.2 crore Sonu Yadav - ₹20 lakh Reece Topley - ₹1.9 crore Avinash Singh - ₹60 lakh Rajan Kumar - ₹70 lakh Himanshu Sharma - ₹20 lakh

It will be interesting to see how the new signings perform for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023. None of the players signed by RCB have any prior experience of playing in the league. It looks like they will serve as a backup option for the main players.

