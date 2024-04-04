"RCB's bowling is weak" - KKR's Sunil Narine shares fake Hindi post on Instagram after batting heroics in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine shared a fake post on his Instagram story, mocking Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The 35-year-old's post was in Hindi, and it is understood that he may not have known its meaning.

The post shared by Narine on his story implied that he had said during a post-match presentation that he enjoys scoring against Bengaluru because they have a weak bowling attack. The post read (translated to English):

"I love to score runs against RCB because of their weak bowling."

It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned post was a fake one, as Sunil Narine did not make any such comments after his 47-run knock against RCB on March 29.

Narine has been in brilliant form with the bat in IPL 2024. The KKR opener was at his explosive best during the team's fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, scoring 85 off just 39 balls.

"Cricket is all about batting, so to contribute with the bat is pleasing" - Sunil Narine after KKR's 106-run win over DC

Sunil Narine's batting heroics helped Kolkata finish at 272/7 in 20 overs against Delhi, registering the second-highest total in the league's history.

He also followed it up with a tidy spell with the ball, conceding just 29 runs from his four overs while bagging a solitary scalp. Narine was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round performance as KKR completed a 106-run victory.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, he mentioned that it was satisfying to be able to contribute significantly with the bat. Narine said:

"Cricket is all about batting, so to contribute with the bat is pleasing but I also enjoy my bowling. (On batting down the order with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) We had sufficient batters, so opening was not needed then. At the end of the day, it is about what the team requires. Batting with Salt is good, he takes the pressure off me so it's good to bat with him. On a good wicket like that, we bowled well and were on the money, so a total team effort from us tonight."

With three wins from as many games, KKR are currently placed at the top of the IPL 2024 points table.They now take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, April 8.