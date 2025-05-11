RCB star doubtful of returning for remaining matches of IPL 2025: Reports

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified May 11, 2025 19:05 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) new-ball bowler Josh Hazlewood remains doubtful about returning for the remaining matches of IPL 2025 if the 18th edition of the tournament resumes. According to a report from ESPN Cricinfo, the right-arm seamer is battling a shoulder niggle but is expected to be fit for the World Test Championship (WTC) final next month.

Ad

Hazlewood has been one of the best bowlers in the tournament and is currently third in the list of most wickets in IPL 2025 with 18 scalps in 10 innings at 17.27 and held the Purple Cap briefly. The star Australian bowler's best spell came against the Rajasthan Royals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium when he took sensational figures of 4-0-33-4. He bowled a game-changing 19th over when the Royals required 18 off 12 balls but brought it down to 17 off the final six deliveries. The Royal Challengers eventually won by 11 runs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hazlewood was anyway a doubtful starter for RCB's clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home and was eventually ruled out, with Lungi Ngidi getting the nod. He was also unlikely to play the game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and might have missed the remainder of the tournament if it had not been suspended. Moreover, RCB captain Rajat Patidar is also recovering from a finger injury.

RCB's outstanding run in IPL 2025

Rajat Patidar. (Image Credits: Getty)
Rajat Patidar. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, have been outstanding this year and currently hold the second spot in the points table with eight wins in 11 matches. Notably, they have won all of their six away matches this year, becoming the first team to achieve the feat in IPL history in a single season.

Ad

With the tournament currently halted, reports have claimed that the BCCI plans to resume the tournament on May 15 or 16, pending government's permission and could extend to May 30. As such, the clash between the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals could restart, with the fixture abandoned in between in Dharamsala.

The match had to be called off only after 10.1 overs.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications