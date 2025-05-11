RCB star would have missed at least two IPL 2025 matches due to finger injury had T20 league not been suspended: Reports

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 suspension has come as a blessing in disguise for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Skipper Rajat Patidar had been ruled out for at least two matches due to a finger injury, but a week’s time would help him recover without missing the games, reported ESPNcricinfo on Sunday (May 11).

Patidar sustained the injury while fielding during RCB’s home fixture against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the team’s last outing. The report added that the right-hander was advised to wear a splint to protect the finger and not to train for a minimum of 10 days before an official update. The franchise was cautious about the Madhya Pradesh batter ahead of the playoffs.

On Saturday, RCB, along with Patidar, returned to Bengaluru from Lucknow following the IPL 2025 suspension ahead of their game against the Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has failed to deliver with the bat, with leadership seemingly likely taking a toll on him. The 31-year-old has managed 239 runs in 10 innings at an average of 23.90 but at a strike rate of 140.58, including two half-centuries. His last six scores read: 25, 23, 12, 1, 6, and 11.

He will be keen to return to form ahead of the playoffs as RCB aim to win their maiden IPL trophy. The middle-order batter is also likely to represent India A during the upcoming tour of England.

“I was very grateful” – Jitesh Sharma on the prospect of leading RCB in Rajat Patidar’s absence in IPL 2025

Jitesh Sharma further expressed his gratitude at the prospect of leading RCB in Rajat Patidar’s absence. The wicketkeeper-batter told RCB Bold Diaries (via ESPNcricinfo):

“I was very grateful for the opportunity given to me. They were giving me an opportunity to captain RCB, and it's a very big thing for me and my family. I was thinking of what the right combination would be because both Devdutt [Padikkal] and Rajat were not available, and it was a big responsibility to replace them.”

“And as per the position we were on the points table, we would have won this game. All of this was going on in my head and all the meetings with coaches and players in those two-three days, batting order, discussions with bowlers. I had good fun,” he added.

With eight wins, RCB are second in the IPL 2025 points table. They will play their remaining games against LSG (away), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home.

