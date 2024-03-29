RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 10 of IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 29.

After going down to Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2024 opener, RCB did well to register a four-wicket win over Punjab Kings. As for KKR, they began their campaign with a close four-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad.

Bowling first after winning the toss against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru did well to restrict the opposition to 176-6, with Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell claiming two wickets each. Virat Kohli (77 off 49) then set up the chase, while Dinesh Karthik (28* off 10) did a brilliant finishing job.

Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, were sent into bat by SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous games. Andre Russell muscled his way to 64* off 25, while Phil Salt contributed 54 off 40 as KKR put up 208-7. They then escaped a Heinrich Klaasen (63 off 29) scare to sneak home by four runs.

Today's RCB vs KKR toss result

KKR have won the toss and have opted to field first. Captain Shreyas Iyer said:

"Seems to a new wicket that we are playing on. Had a brief interaction with the curator. She felt the ball would spin. Based on that, we are going to bowl first."

For KKR, Anukul Roy comes into the bowling department, while RCB are going in with an unchanged side.

RCB vs KKR - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (w), Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Today's RCB vs KKR pitch report

According to Sunil Gavaskar, the pitch is a good, hard one. He pointed out that the good length spots have some cracks that are a little bit loose.

Gavaskar reckons if the spinners keep landing the ball in that area, it's going to come apart a bit and get them some turn. Spinners should get a lot more purchase than in earlier games, he concluded.

Today's RCB vs KKR match players list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, Reece Topley

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh , Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Anukul Roy, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Allah Ghazanfar

RCB vs KKR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford

Match Referee: Manu Nayar