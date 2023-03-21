RCB vs MI memes, WPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets in the 19th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Tuesday, March 21.

RCB batted first in the contest after losing the toss. They got off to a poor start as Sophie Devine reached the pavilion in the first over after a terrible mixup with Smriti Mandhana (24) while attempting a single.

MI bowlers Amelia Kerr (3/22), Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/24), and Issy Wong(2/26) did not let the Bangalore batters score freely and restricted them to 125/9. In response, MI openers Hayley Matthews (24) and Yastika Bhatia (30) put on a 53-run partnership in six overs. They laid down a solid foundation for the 126-run chase.

RCB bowlers then tried to bring their side back into the contest by scalping wickets at regular intervals. Amelia Kerr (31*) played a sensible knock and ensured MI reached home safely in 16.3 overs.

Smriti Mandhana reflected on the loss during the post-match presentations and said:

"We tried to fight till the 13th and 14th over, they needed a few in the end and Kanika bowled pretty well and we had a chat whoever goes for a boundary will come and bowl, I had to come on bowl in the end. One of those days as a fielder, catches follow you and happy that I was able to cling on to those four but we were little below par today."

On their dismal run in WPL 2023, Mandhana added:

"I take the blame on myself, failed to give starts but sometimes franchise cricket, things don't go your way. Will work harder and come back strong next season. We have found amazing young skills in terms of Shreyanka and Kanika, they have showed to be fearless with the bat, bowl or on the field."

Royal Challengers failed to make it to the playoffs, winning just two of their eight games.

RCB vs MI WPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between RCB and MI on Tuesday in the WPL. They expressed their reactions to the same through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu

#RCBvsMI #WPL2023 RCB teams carrying the points table every year from the bottom of the table. RCB teams carrying the points table every year from the bottom of the table. #RCBvsMI #WPL2023 https://t.co/T5SOtOmrBe

Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and UP Warriorz became the three teams to qualify for the playoffs in the inaugural WPL.

