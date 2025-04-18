RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 34 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB have won four of their six games and are in third place in the points table. PBKS have also got eight points from six matches, but are below Bengaluru due to run rate.
Bengaluru thumped Rajasthan Royals (RR) by nine wickets in their previous IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Their batters continued their impressive form as RCB chased down 174 with ease. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli struck fifties, while Devdutt Padikkal was unbeaten on 40 from 28. Bengaluru's bowling also is in good shape, but they are yet to win a home game in IPL 2025.
Punjab prevailed over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a low-scoring thriller in Mullanpur in their previous match. Their batting unit had an off day on a tricky surface as they were bowled out for 111 in 15.3 overs. However, Yuzvendra Chahal (4-28) and Marco Jansen (3-17) combined to bowl PBKS to a famous win as KKR were bundled out for 95 in 15.1 overs.
Today's RCB vs PBKS toss result
Following a long delay due to rain, PBKS have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Shreyas Iyer said:
“It’s a rain interrupted game and the overs have been reduced [14 overs per side]. It will help us to know how the wicket will behave under these conditions.”
Marcus Stoinis comes in for Glenn Maxwell, while Harpreet Brar is also in the playing XI. RCB are going in with the same team, but Rajat Patidar said he was confused about the impact player.
RCB vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal
RCB Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Swapnil Singh, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (w), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
PBKS Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Glenn Maxwell
Today's RCB vs PBKS pitch report
RCB skipper Patidar said that the wicket looks a bit sticky, but the surface looks hard. The team batting first will have to put up a good total on the board.
Today's RCB vs PBKS match players list
Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swastik Chikara, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Rasikh Dar Salam
Punjab Kings squad: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harnoor Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey
RCB vs PBKS - Today's match umpires
On-field umpires: Ulhas Gandhe, Virender Sharma
TV umpire: Michael Gough
Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty
