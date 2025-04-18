RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 34 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB have won four of their six games and are in third place in the points table. PBKS have also got eight points from six matches, but are below Bengaluru due to run rate.

Ad

Bengaluru thumped Rajasthan Royals (RR) by nine wickets in their previous IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Their batters continued their impressive form as RCB chased down 174 with ease. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli struck fifties, while Devdutt Padikkal was unbeaten on 40 from 28. Bengaluru's bowling also is in good shape, but they are yet to win a home game in IPL 2025.

Punjab prevailed over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a low-scoring thriller in Mullanpur in their previous match. Their batting unit had an off day on a tricky surface as they were bowled out for 111 in 15.3 overs. However, Yuzvendra Chahal (4-28) and Marco Jansen (3-17) combined to bowl PBKS to a famous win as KKR were bundled out for 95 in 15.1 overs.

Ad

Trending

Today's RCB vs PBKS toss result

Following a long delay due to rain, PBKS have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Shreyas Iyer said:

“It’s a rain interrupted game and the overs have been reduced [14 overs per side]. It will help us to know how the wicket will behave under these conditions.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marcus Stoinis comes in for Glenn Maxwell, while Harpreet Brar is also in the playing XI. RCB are going in with the same team, but Rajat Patidar said he was confused about the impact player.

RCB vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

Ad

RCB Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Swapnil Singh, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (w), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Glenn Maxwell

Today's RCB vs PBKS pitch report

RCB skipper Patidar said that the wicket looks a bit sticky, but the surface looks hard. The team batting first will have to put up a good total on the board.

Ad

Today's RCB vs PBKS match players list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swastik Chikara, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Rasikh Dar Salam

Expand Tweet

Ad

Punjab Kings squad: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harnoor Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey

RCB vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ulhas Gandhe, Virender Sharma

Ad

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More