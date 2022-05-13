RCB vs PBKS memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 60th match of IPL 2022 on Friday (May 13). With this clinical victory, the Mayank Agarwal-led side rose to the sixth position in the points table and kept their playoff hopes alive.

Earlier in the night, RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to field first. Jonny Bairstow (66 in 29 balls) looked in ominous touch from the get-go as he smashed boundaries at will to race off to his second half-century of the season.

Shikhar Dhawan (21) complemented Bairstow well as the duo managed to put on a 60-run opening partnership in five overs. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga then bowled a couple of quiet overs and attempted to derail the momentum gathered by Punjab batters.

However, Bairstow continued his carnage at the other end to keep the scoreboard moving ahead at a rapid pace. Shahbaz Ahmed then dismissed Bairstow in the tenth over to provide a huge sigh of relief for his side.

After Bairstow's departure, Liam Livingstone took charge of things and shepherded PBKS towards a massive first-innings total. Even though none of the other middle-order batters made significant contributions, Livingstone (70) paced his innings perfectly and helped the Punjab Kings reach 209/9 after 20 overs.

In the process, he notched up his fourth half-century of IPL 2022. Harshal Patel (4/33) and Hasaranga (2/15) were the picks of the bowlers for RCB on the night.

In the chase, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost the wickets of Virat Kohli (20), Faf du Plessis (10), and Mahipal Lomror (6) in five overs with 40 on the scoreboard. Glenn Maxwell (35) and Rajat Patidar (26) stitched a 64-run partnership for the fourth wicket and tried to keep their team in the hunt in a steep chase.

However, the duo departed in the space of three balls around the 12th over, leaving RCB in a heap of trouble. Arshadeep Singh then gave RCB a defining blow by sending Dinesh Karthik (11) back to the pavilion in the 15th over.

Royal Challengers Bangalore could not recover from there as they eventually managed to reach only 155/9 and lost the match by 55 runs.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring encounter between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. They expressed their reactions through some fascinating memes on social media.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

