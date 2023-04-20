RCB vs PBKS memes, IPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 24 runs in the 27th match of IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 20, in Mohali. With their third win in six matches, RCB moved north to fifth position in the points table.

After being put into bat first, RCB notched up a decent total of 174/4 on a slow track. Faf du Plessis (84) and Virat Kohli (59) anchored the innings well with their respective half-centuries. Harpreet Brar scalped two wickets for the home side, while Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh picked up one wicket apiece.

Mohammed Siraj (4/21) then sent back PBKS opener Atharva Taide (4) on the second ball of the first over to give RCB a good start. He also dismissed the dangerous Liam Livingstone (2) cheaply and then effected a wonderful direct hit to catch Harpreet Singh Bhatia short of the crease as PBKS slumped to 43/4 inside the powerplay.

Prabhsimran Singh (46 off 30) kept them in the hunt with a few lusty blows but perished in the 12th over without converting his start into a big one. Jitesh Sharma (41 off 27) gave PBKS a ray of hope for a while with a cameo. He perished in the 19th over as the Punjab Kings bundled out for 150. Their captain Sam Curran reflected on the loss after the match, saying:

"I thought we bowled really well as a group. The way Faf and Virat played was really good but I feel they didn't get us away from us too much. We didn't bat well enough. They bowled pretty well as well but we lost wickets in ways we wouldn't with two runouts.

"The conditions were strange. We expected some rain at the back end, there was a bit of lightning. It was a good wicket, with balanced boundaries. We did a lot of things right but a couple of things with the bat, we'll look back on and regret."

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. They expressed their reactions through some fascinating memes on social media.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

